Western Pa. Youth Football League canceledThe 2020 Western Pennsylvania Youth Football League season has been canceled, the league announced.
“The decision was not made lightly,” a league statement on Twitter read.
There is a possibility of an abbreviated spring season beginning in March depending on conditions. Greater Latrobe has three teams in the league, one in Class AAA Division I, II and III. It’s also the league that houses the Derry Area Pack, Lobos and Pups. The league’s Board of Representatives noted that it communicated its concerns and ideas over the past several months and looked at ways to play a season.
“At the end of the day, the majority of the Board of Representatives felt the hurdles to conduct a season in an environment that would be safe for our players, coaches, cheerleaders, volunteers, families and friends was too much to overcome,” the statement read.
“We are truly heartbroken this decision was made but at the end of the day the WPYFL and its member organizations have a greater responsibility than youth football. It is to do our part to help keep our communities safe.”
AMCC postpones fall sportsThe Presidents’ Council of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) voted Monday to postpone most fall semester sports to the spring.
The AMCC postponed conference competition in soccer, women’s volleyball, cross-country and basketball. The plan is to conduct fall competition in men’s golf and tennis as long as a minimum of four teams are committed to competing. If four teams cannot compete, consideration will be given to complete those sports in the spring. The men’s tennis championship tournament remains scheduled for April.
The league also postponed a decision in the AMCC bowling round robin, scheduled for November, and the swimming and diving championship, set for February. It also permitted members to conduct a non-traditional season for spring sports during the fall season per institutional decision, including baseball, softball and men’s volleyball.
Local member institutions include University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg and Bradford, LaRoche, Penn State-Behrend, Penn State-Altoona and Mount Aloysius, among others.
