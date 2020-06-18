PPMS racing with fans
Saturday will serve as opening night for Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway (PPMS), which will feature seven divisions.
PPMS will be racing with fans this week, and as per the track’s COVID-19 safety plan, masks are required at the entrances, ticket booths, concession stands and restrooms. Track officials say the facility has plenty of capacity to meet percentage capacity guidelines, and nobody will be turned away.
Fans are asked to practice social distancing and if they have personal sanitizer, bring it along, in addition to masks for high potential contact areas. Gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps start an hour later and the racing begins at 7 p.m.
Visit ppms.com for pricing and tickets. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, $10 for ages 13-16, and $5 for ages 6-12. Children younger than 6 are admitted for free. Pits are $35, and pits for trophy division drivers are $15 at all events.
Hunting licenses to go on saleLicenses for the 2020-21 hunting and furtaking seasons go on sale on Monday.
General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses are $20.90 for Pennsylvania residents and $101.90 for non-residents.
Resident senior hunters and furtakers, 65 and older, can purchase a one-year license for $13.90, or lifetime licenses for $51.90. For $101.90, resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination license that afford them hunting and furtaking privileges.
Like other hunters and trappers, seniors still need to purchase bear licenses to pursue bruins and obtain permits to harvest bobcats, fishers or river otters. Hunters who acquired their senior lifetime licenses after May 13, 2017 are required to obtain an annual pheasant permit to hunt or harvest pheasants. A complete list of licensing requirements can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Pirates 24, Tigers 4. Leading hitters — Chris Heese (triple), Russell Fry (two doubles), Ramone Williams, Ben Slagle (double, single), Frank Harrison, Charlie Heese, Jaxson Repko (two singles), Landon Miney, Billy Harrison (single), Pirates; Liam Pescatore-Kubecki, Evan Ulewicz (single), Tigers; WP — Repko (SO-3, W-4), Billy Harrison (SO-2, W-2), Charlie Heese (SO-2, W-5), Vinnie Calabrace (SO-0, W-0), LP — Brady McIlnay (SO-2, W-2), Max Kurek (SO-0, W-3), Ulewicz (SO-1, W-3), John Hess (SO-2, W-2), Max Dlugos (SO-0, W-4), Mason Mastowski (SO-0, W-4), Brian McIlnay (SO-1, W-0); Pirates 2-0, Tigers 0-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.