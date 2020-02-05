GL wrestling opponent changes
The Greater Latrobe wrestling team changed its opponent for an upcoming match.
Greater Latrobe will host North Allegheny next Wednesday (Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m.). The Wildcats were previously scheduled to host Connellsville on that date, but they elected not to wrestle a second time since they met in the first round of last week’s WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.
DAMS girls split volleyball opener
Derry Area Middle School’s seventh-grade girls’ volleyball team opened its season with a straight-game sweep of Kiski Area on Tuesday.
Scores were 25-20 and 15-17. Sophia Mazzoni totaled eight service aces while Regan Repak had four, Ella Sylvis three and Alayna Williams two.
The Little Lady Trojans’ eighth-grade squad fell in straight games (25-10, 25-19).
Sports reporting guidelines
Coaches, athletic department personnel, scorekeepers and student managers who turn in high school, college and recreation events to the Bulletin are reminded that results must be submitted no later than 5:30 a.m. the next day (except Friday events by 9:30 p.m. that night, while Saturday and Sunday events must be turned in before 5:30 a.m. Monday).
Persons are asked to turn in reports the day of the event by e-mail (lb.sports@verizon.net), fax (724-537-0489) or the deposit slot next to the front door of the Bulletin office at 1211 Ligonier St. (across from Holy Family Church).
Writeups submitted after the 5:30 a.m. deadline may not appear in that day’s edition of the Bulletin.
Those turning in game and event reports should include records of both teams and first names of the top performers in order for the writeup to be more complete. Incomplete or illegible reports will not be printed.
Results cannot be accepted by phone.
Meeting notices should also be either mailed to the Bulletin (P.O. Box 111, Latrobe PA, 15650-0111), dropped in the deposit slot or faxed.
All items should include a name and phone number of the person turning in the information in case of questions.
