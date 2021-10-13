O-T championship game setThe Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers 40-and-older baseball championship game will be played 2 p.m. Saturday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
The title game will pit Dino’s Sports Lounge against Heat Siphon.
GLJH swimmers face GSThe Greater Latrobe junior high swim team traveled to Greensburg Salem for a recent meet. First-place finishes are as follows:
GIRLS
M. Balko (200 free), H. Carasia (50 butterfly, 100 individual medley), I Hough (50 free, 50 back), M. Maiers (50 breast, 100 free)
BOYS
C. Thomson (100, 200 free), C. Heese (50 back, 100 individual medley), Aiden Stairs (50 butterfly),
RELAYS
200 medley (M. Balko, M. Maiers, H. Carasia, I. Hough); (Andrew Cheung, C. Heese, C. Thomson, N. Smith); 200 free (I. Hough, M. Maiers, M. Balko, H. Carasia); (Noah Smith, N. Manges, C. Thomson, C. Heese).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.