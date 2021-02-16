Area schedule changesAll area athletic events were postponed on Monday because of inclement weather and several more were wiped out for Tuesday.
The Ligonier Valley boys basketball team’s home game against East Allegheny on Monday was postponed. The Rams are now scheduled to play games in four straight days. They are set to visit South Park tonight and host East Allegheny, 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in a rescheduled make-up game. Ligonier Valley is scheduled to host Apollo-Ridge, 7:15 p.m. Thursday and visit South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Derry Area also postponed several athletic events for today. The Trojans’ boys’ basketball game at Keystone Oaks was postponed for Tuesday. The swim meet at Kiski School, scheduled for today, was also canceled.
JV IceCats roll to victoryJacob Hannah, Ethan Adams and Evan Jarvis led the Greater Latrobe junior varsity hockey team to a 6-0 shutout against Greensburg Salem at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Hannah netted a hat trick, while Adams followed with two goals. Rocco Marino also found the back of the net and contributed two assists, while Nik Guidos also posted a pair of helpers. Christopher Callahan, Mason Zellers, Sawyer Ruffner and Noah Heitchue all provided assists for Greater Latrobe, which turned a 1-0 lead to a 4-0 advantage after the JV IceCats outshot Greensburg Salem 17-3 in the second period.
Jarvis stopped seven of seven shots for the shutout, as Greater Latrobe held a 30-7 advantage in shots.
Greater Latrobe (9-5-1) is scheduled to meet Hempfield Area 9:15 p.m. Monday, March 1 at Kirk Nevin.
