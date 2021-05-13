Little Wildcats stay perfectThe Greater Latrobe junior high baseball team stayed unbeaten through eight games with a 3-2 section victory against Gateway at Legion-Keener Field.
Gateway struck first with a run in the third on a single by Myles Beavin and a double from Tyler Skaggs. But Greater Latrobe (4-0, 8-0) answered with two runs in the fourth scored without the benefit of a hit. The Little Wildcats scored on a hit-batsmen and two Gateway errors. Greater Latrobe scored the eventual winning run in the fifth, as Jack Dixon was hit by a pitch, he stole second, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch. Gateway scored in the seventh, but stranded the tying run at first.
Hayden Porterfield led Greater Latrobe with two singles, while Eli Boring, Cooper Basciano and Anthony Scarton added base hits. Dixon, Brody Rumon and Ryan Baughman also scored runs. Beavin and John DeLuca both had two hits for Gateway.
Rumon earned the mound win with four strikeouts and a walk. Luke Nipar closed with five strikeouts and zero walks. Skaggs took the loss, fanning four and walking one.
Greater Latrobe is back in action today at Kiski Area in section play.
Little Trojans sweep track meetDerry Area’s middle school boys’ track and field team continued its unbeaten run with a 79-16 victory against Burrell, while the middle school girls posted a 73-30 win.
The Derry Area boys claimed 10 wins, while the Little Lady Trojans picked up 12 victories.
Noah Berkhimer won the 100 and shot to lead the way, while Gabe Gess also secured wins in the 400 and long jump. Damauri Robinson won the 200 and the discus and Tim Miller captured the 110 hurdles. David Kerin (triple jump), Zander Cramer (high jump) and Jacob Hauser (pole vault) also picked up victories.
On the girls’ side, Regan Repak led the charge with victories in the long jump, triple jump and high jump, while Sophia Mazzoni captured the shot and discus and Jane Huss the 800 and 1600. Julia Omlor won the 100 and Alayna Williams also won the 200.
Derry Area also swept the relay events, as Mazzoni, Kayla Ferri, Emma Gruska and Omlor claimed the 400 relay, while Huss, Auxanna Buchko, Gabrielle Bateman and Williams picked up a victory in the 1600 relay. Williams, Mikah Horwat, Buchko and Huss also won the 3200 relay.
