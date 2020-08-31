College golf tournaments in area
There will be weekend golf tournaments throughout Western Pennsylvania for college-aged players, along with a high school division that will play from shorter distances.
Older players with college aspirations are welcomed to play in the collegiate division, which play from traditional college distances. Events are open to boys and girls, and the top three in each division will receive pro shop merchandise.
The events will run from Sept. 6 until Nov. 1 with a Labor Day event at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon. The Lake View Fall Collegiate will take place at North East on Sept. 20, and the Country Club Fall Collegiate on Sunday, Sept. 26-27 at Meadville.
The Whispering Woods event is in Erie on Oct. 4 and the Fall Collegiate at Grove City Country Club on Oct. 11. There is an event at Peek’n Peak in Clymer, New York on Oct. 18 and another one that’s to be determined on Oct. 25. The final event is scheduled for Mill Creek in Boardman, Ohio on Oct. 31.
Rigorous COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including tee time events unless a shotgun start can be performed safely. There will be first tee temperature checks and a pre-event COVID-19 affidavit. Pins will stay in the holes and bunker rakes were removed at most courses.
There is a discouragement of physical contact and maximum social distancing. Masks are required for indoor areas like pro shops and score cards will not be exchanged, instead electronic scoring via cell phones will be utilized. Organizers will ask that players affirm that they are not experiencing symptoms, or have been knowingly in contact with a COVID-19 positive individual in recent past.
For additional information, visit www.greatlakesjgt.com.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 29
WINGED SPRINT CAR — Tim Shaffer, Sye Lynch, Carl Bowser, Lee Jacobs, Dan Kuriger, Brandon Matus, Jack Sodeman Jr., Brent Matus, Rick Holley, David Jones.
SPRINT CAR — Zach Morrow, Gayle Ruth, Jeremy Weaver, Alan Dellinger, Steve Pelly, Brian Hartzell, Brandon Shughart, Matt Sherlock III, Tyler Newhart.
LATE MODEL — Ben Policz, Tommy Schirnhofer, Cole Petrelle, Logan Zarin, Ben Scott, Bryan Hoffman, Colby Beighey, Drew Koteles, Eric Hamilton Jr., Brian Gobel.
PRO STOCK — Daryl Charlier, Nick Kocuba, Steve D’Apolito, Ryan Moyer, Jake Simmons, Todd Weldon, John Gill.
HOBBY STOCK — Frank Magill, Stephen Shelpman, Cody Koteles, Robert Betz, Ben Anton, Ed Shelpman, John Cain, Matt Benard, Tom Anton, Randy Debeardinis.
FOUR CYLINDER — Philip Bubeck, April Tennant, Chris Knight, Derek Quigley, Tanya Charlier, Eric Rudolph, Lucas Weaver, Bill Tennant, Kyle Janas.
YOUNG GUNS — Noah Bubeck, Cameron Hollister, Dylan Clipp, Wyatt Mock.
