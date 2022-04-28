BOYS LACROSSE
Wednesday night Greater Latrobe hosted North Hills on Senior Night. The Wildcats were able to pull out the non-section victory on a cold evening by a score of 8-7. JT Kaecher and Mason Rohrer each had three goals while Louis Garbeglio and Ian Smith each scored once. Nick Stump finished with two assists. Camern Rohrer added 13 saves on the evening. In a pregame ceremony, Greater Latrobe honored four seniors in Josh Fazekas (Defensive Midfielder), Cameron Rohrer (Goalie), Mason Rohrer (Attack), and Jack Stragis (Defenisve Longpole).
LATROBE LITTLE LEAGUE
Rockies 10, Phillies 2
Luke Ament had two singles to lead the Rockies to a 10-2 win against the Phillies Wednesday.
Bryan Gessler earned the win for the Rockies striking out five and walking one. Ament struck out two and walked on in relief.
Tigers 15, Cardinals 2
Dawson Huber and Matt Fenell each hit a triple to elevate the Tigers to a 15-2 win against the Cardinals on Tuesday.
The Tigers had four players recorded doubles during the contest. Zack Huber, Skoloda, Cash Lukon and Evan Vliewicz had a double each.
Huber earned the win striking out seven and walking three.
