LLL playoffs begin tonightThe Latrobe Little League playoffs begin tonight with games at 5:30 and 8 p.m.
The Pirates, who won the regular-season championship, are placed in a pool with the Tigers and Red Sox. The Phillies, Rockies and Yankees are in the second pool.
The Yankees are scheduled to meet the Phillies at 5:30 p.m. tonight, while the Red Sox square off against the Pirates in the 8 p.m. nightcap. The Tigers meet the Pirates, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, while the Rockies face the Phillies, 8 p.m. the same night. The Red Sox take on the Tigers, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, while the Yankees meet the Rockies in the nightcap.
The second-place team from Pool A faced the Pool B winner, 5:30 p.m. Friday, while the Pool B runner-up faces the Pool A winner at 8 p.m. The Friday night winners will then compete for the Latrobe Little League championship, 8 p.m. Saturday.
GLAC takes home meet vs. P-TThe Greater Latrobe Aqua Club won a recent home league meet against Penn-Trafford Aqua Club. Patrick Cratty set a new GLAC record in the 50 butterfly, while Lauren Bell established a new GLAC mark in the 50 butterfly and 50 back. First-place finishers include:
BOYS
15-18: Liam Muncino (50 free, 100 back), Charlie Cratty (100 butterfly)
13-14: Charlie Thomson (50 free, 200 individual medley), Patrick Cratty (50 butterfly, 50 back, 100 free)
9-10: Thomas LaCarte (50 back, 100 free)
8-under: Andrew Frederick (25 free, 25 butterfly, 25 breast), Dalton Albright (50 free), Jeremiah Hartland (25 back)
GIRLS
15-18: McKayla Golden (50 free), Kate Wolford (100 butterfly, 100 free, 200 individual medley), Addison Bush (100 breast)
13-14: Hannah Carasia (50 free, 50 back), Lauren Bell (50 butterfly, 100 free, 200 individual medley), Destini Homan (50 breast)
11-12: Maggie Maiers (50 butterfly, 50 back, 100 free)
9-10: Karter Kubistek (100 free)
8-under: Cathleen Cratty (25 butterfly, 25 breast, 50 free)
RELAYS
8-under: 100 medley (J. Hartland, C. Cratty, A. Frederick, Elizabeth Bish); 100 free (A. Frederick, J. Hartland, E. Bish, C. Cratty)
13-18: 200 medley (L. Bell, P. Cratty, C. Thomson, C. Cratty), 200 free (P. Cratty, L. Mucino, C. Thomson, C. Cratty)
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, July 24
SPRINT — Matt Westfall, Carmen Perigo, Isaac Chapple, Brandon Spithaler, Jesse Vermillion, Parker Frederickson, Mike Miller, Dallas Hewitt, Darin Gallagher, Cody White.
SPRINT — Chad Ruhlman, Zach Morrow, Gale Ruth Jr., Blaze Myers, Nolan Groves, Rod George, Brian Hartzell, Brian Cressley, Ricky Tucker Jr., Tyler Newhart.
LATE MODEL — Ben Policz, Daryl Charlier, Mike Reft, Zach Gunn, Zach Morrow, Colby Beighey, Noah Brunell, Bryan Hoffman, Philip Bubeck, Tom Klein.
PRO STOCK — Nick Kocuba, Todd Weldon, Brian Huchko, Pete Loria, Mike Harris, Heath Close, Tanya Charlier, Zach Stehle.
HOBBY STOCK — Cody Koteles, Frank Magill, Kayla McManus, Chloie Jones, Tony Magill, Jonathan Koteles, Matthew Benard, John Cain, Robert Betz, Tom Anton.
FOUR CYLINDERS — Jemi Kineston, Derek Quigley, Bill Tennant, Lucas Weaver, Craig Rudolph, Eric Reynolds, Preston Cope, John Gill.
YOUNG GUNS — Logan Koteles, Cameron Hollister, Emmy Laboon, Kiersten Chernik, Gavin Kokolis, Sadie Snatchko.
