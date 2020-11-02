NC ousts MPA from playoffsNorth Catholic eliminated the Mount Pleasant Area football team from the playoffs, as the Trojans came away with a 35-14 victory during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round game played Friday at Mars Area High School.
The game was tied, 7-7, through one quarter, but North Catholic opened a 21-7 halftime advantage with two touchdowns in the second. It was a 28-7 game going into the fourth quarter, where both teams scored touchdowns to set the final. Robbie Labuda scored both Mount Pleasant Area touchdowns.
North Catholic will play Elizabeth Forward during one WPIAL Class 3A semifinal on Friday, while Central Valley meets Keystone Oaks in the classification’s other semifinal.
In Class 5A, Penn-Trafford travels to top-seeded Pine-Richland for a semifinal-round matchup on Friday, while Gateway meets Peters Township in the classification’s other semifinal. In Class 2A, Serra Catholic will visit Sto-Rox for a semifinal-round contest, while Beaver Falls meets Apollo-Ridge in the other semifinal on Friday. In Class 1A, Jeannette will visit Rochester for a semifinal-round matchup, on Friday.
JV IceCats blank GSOne goal was all that was needed for the Greater Latrobe hockey team to defeat Greensburg Salem, 1-0, in a junior varsity game played at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Aiden Brunetto scored the lone Greater Latrobe goal in the first period. Rocco Marino and Nik Guidos provided assists.
Evan Jarvis stopped all 16 shots he faced for the shutout in goal.
Area schedule changesThere were several area schedule changes involving middle school girls basketball and swimming.
Today’s Derry Area girls’ middle school basketball game at Greensburg Central Catholic was canceled. It was scheduled for a 4 p.m. start. A girls’ basketball game, scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at home against Greensburg Salem, was also canceled.
A Derry Area middle school home swim meet was also canceled. The meet was set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Kiski Area. A second swim meet was also canceled this week. Derry Area was set for a road swim meet, 4 p.m. Thursday at McKeesport Area.
