Legion series to conclude todayThe remaining District 31 quarterfinal-round playoff game between No. 4 Young Township and No. 5 Murrysville was suspended in the fourth inning because of rain on Thursday night.
Young Township currently leads Murrysville, 7-1, in the bottom of the fourth inning. Young Township defeated Murrysville, 5-4, during the first game of the series, which was played on Tuesday. The second game was initially postponed on Wednesday because of weather.
Thursday’s game will be picked up and completed in its entirety, 5 p.m. tonight at Bertolino Field in West Lebanon. If Murrysville wins, Game 3 will immediately follow.
Top-seeded Latrobe will face Young Township or Murrysville in the best-of-three semifinal round of the American Legion District 31 playoffs. The series is set to begin on Saturday at Legion-Keener Field.
Latrobe swept No. 8-seeded Hempfield East in the first round of the playoffs. The Jethawks took the first game, 8-1, on Tuesday, and 11-0 the following day, outscoring Hempfield East by a 19-1 margin during the two-game set.
Latrobe, which is in the district playoffs for the 31st consecutive season, has won 14 of 16 and 17 of its last 20 games against league opponents. The Jethawks have outscored the opposition, 92-19, in their last 10 games.
Steelers announce camp scheduleThe Pittsburgh Steelers released their training camp schedule on Wednesday. The team announced last month that it would not be holding training camp at St. Vincent College for a second consecutive year. Training camp will take place at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh and the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
The first open practice at Heinz Field will take place, 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, and it will be the first time the team practices in pads. The final practice open to fans will take place at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
There is no charge to attend practice, but fans must have a mobile ticket to enter. Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to reserve tickets, 10 a.m. today, and the remainder of the tickets will be available on Saturday.
There are 12 practices open to the public, ranging from July 28 to Aug. 18. A complete training camp guide, including practice dates, parking, stadium entry information, concessions and more is available on the team’s website.
