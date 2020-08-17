Hole-in-one at Latrobe ElksDave Burkhardt, of Latrobe, aced the 182-yard seventh hole at Latrobe Elks Golf Club on Friday.
Burkhardt used a four-hybrid for his hole-in-one. Witnesses were Bill Melago and Matt Burkhardt.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, August 15
PRO STOCKS – Alan Dellinger, Chris Schneider, Jason Fosnaught, Noah Brunell, Chris McGUire, Jackson Humanic, Curtis J. Bish, Todd Weldon, Randy Wyant, Steve D’Apolito.
LATE MODEL – Logan Zarin, Tommy Schirnhofer, John Mollick, Ben Policz, Jake Gunn, Mike Duritsky, Bill Kessler, Justin Lamb, Nico Dabecco, Tony White.
HOBBY STOCK – Cody Koteles, Ben Anton, John Cain, Karlee Kovacs, Matt Benard, Ed Shelpman, Tom Anton, Marcus Simmons, Andrew Sutton, Robert Betz.
FOUR CYLINDER – Philip Bubeck, Bill Tennant, Kyle Janas, April Tennant, Eric Reynolds, Lucas Weaver, Craig Rudolph.
YOUNG GUNS – Noah Bubeck, Wyatt Mock, Dylan Clipp, Cameron Hollister.
