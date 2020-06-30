Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Pirates 15, Yankees 7. Leading hitters — Russell Fry (double, single), Jaxson Repko, Ramone Williams (two singles), Charlie Heese, Landon Miney, Chris Heese, Vinny Calabrace (singles), Pirates; Josh Jording (double), Gavin Moore (two singles), Sonny Simon, Owen Waleski, Killian Cravener (single), Yankees; WP — Fry (SO-3, W-1), Charlie Heese (SO-2, W-2), Williams (SO-3, W-3), Ben Hantz (SO-1, W-3), LP — Bryson Gessler (SO-0, W-2), Gavin Moore (SO-7, W-1), Waleski (SO-3, W-2), Jording (SO-1, W-3); Pirates 5-1, Yankees 1-5.
