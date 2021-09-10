Area football tonightThe Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley football teams will play at home, while Derry Area takes to the road, all 7 p.m. tonight.
Ligonier Valley will play its home opener at Weller Field when the Rams host Jeannette, while Greater Latrobe welcomes Kiski Area to Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium. Meanwhile, Derry Area takes to the road for the second time this season when the Trojans face Indiana Area.
All three teams are in non-conference action for the third straight week.
Ligonier Valley, a Class 2A school started 2-0 following victories at Class 4A Indiana Area and Elizabeth Forward, the defending Class 3A runners-up from 2020. Greater Latrobe opened the season with a big home Week Zero win against rival Derry Area, but suffered a last-second loss at Norwin one week ago. Derry Area allowed at least 60 points in back-to-back weeks against Greater Latrobe and Mount Pleasant Area.
Trojans earn cross-country winThe Derry Area boys’ cross-country team defeated Southmoreland, 21-34, on Thursday during an exhibition at Derry Area. The girls’ were also in action, but its end of the competition was called halfway through because of lightning.
The Derry Area boys upped its record to 2-0 overall following a season-opening victory against River Valley. Jane Huss broke the Derry Area home course record in that meet on the girls’ end.
On Thursday, senior Blake Cecchini led the charge with a second-place effort in 20:02, while classmate Jake Watson placed third in 20:49. Senior Morgan Sobota finished fourth in 21:38 and freshman Logan Corbett fifth in 22:17, as the Trojans claimed four of the top five spots. Sophomore Seth Swisher finished seventh with a 23:38, as five Derry Area runners finished in the top seven.
IceCats open season; Walker recognizedThe Greater Latrobe hockey team opened its season this past week during the annual St. Margaret’s Fall Faceoff.
The IceCats suffered defeats against Pine-Richland, 5-0, and Baldwin, 1-0, to open the tournament, but they closed it out with a big 9-1 victory against Mars Area on Thursday.
Reid West scored four goals on Thursday, while Jacob Hannah added two goals and an assist. Fletcher Harvey had a goal and a helper, while Dylan Morris and Rocco Marino also found the back of the net. Noah Guidos and Jack Beddick both had two helpers, while Nik Manolakos, Josh Coffee and Joey Coletti also contributed assists. Evan Jarvis earned the win in goal.
Also on Thursday, former Greater Latrobe standout Alex Walker was recognized as one of the alternate captains at Texas-based Wichita Falls in the North American Hockey League (NAHL), one of the top junior hockey leagues in the United States.
Little Wildcats open XC seasonThe Greater Latrobe junior high cross-country teams were at home against Norwin, Penn-Trafford and Altoona Area for its first meets of the season.
The Little Lady Wildcats fell to Penn-Trafford, 28-29, along with Altoona Area, 15-45, and Norwin by a 15-50 margin. The Greater Latrobe boys also fell against Altoona Area, 17-46, Penn-Trafford, 17-44, and Norwin by a 15-50 score.
Miriam Fridg led the Greater Latrobe girls with a 16th-place showing, while Kennedy Sieman placed 19th overall. Holly Crosco took 31st, Samantha Yothers placed 37th and Olivia Rasefski in 43rd. Cecilia Morris came in 46th and Anna Kozuch 47th out of 65 female runners.
Quinn Matro came in 16th for the Greater Latrobe boys, while Michael Mlay took 35th and Colin Ecker one spot back in 36th. Josh Sterrett placed 43rd and Korbyn Baum came in 50th out of 50 male runners.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 4 p.m. Wednesday at Indiana’s White Township Complex.
Hole-in-one at Champion LakesJonah Yunker recorded a hole-in-one at Champion Lakes Golf Course earlier this week on Sept. 6.
Yunker landed his ace on the 138-yard No. 14 hole using a pitching wedge. Witnesses were Tim Rowan, Curt Ciricco and Dom Mastrippolito.
