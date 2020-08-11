Auto Racing
Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 9
LATE MODEL — Michael Norris, Kyle Lukon, Ben Policz, Kyle Hardy, Michael Duritsky, Jeremy Wonderling, Joe Martin, Daryl Charlier, Logan Zarin, Levi Crowl
DIRT SERIES 1 — Ben Policz, Kyle Lukon, Daryl Charlier, Michael Norris, John Mollick, Logan Zarin.
DIRT SERIES 2 — Christian Schneider, Robbie Scott, Cole Petrelle, Levi Spinneweber, Joe Martin, Colby Beighey, Zachary Kane, Mike Reft, Bill Kessler, Chad Sines.
DIRT SERIES 3 — Garret Paugh, Josh Ferry, Justin Lamb, Ryan Frazee, Dave Gobel, John Watson, Josh Stoica, Tony White, Brian Gobel, John Boring
PRO STOCK — Chris Schneider, Noah Brunell, Steve D’’Apolito, Nick Kocuba, Todd Weldon, Daryl Charlier, Ryan Moyer, Cam Kraisinger, A.J. Poljak, Jason Black
YOUNG GUNS — Noah Bubeck, Wyatt Mock, Cameron Hollister, Cameron Lambert, Dylan Clipp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.