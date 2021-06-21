Derry Legion falls to W. HempfieldDerry Legion suffered its third consecutive loss, falling 8-3 against West Hempfield during an American Legion District 31 game played Friday at Larry Lint Field.
Derry dropped to 5-6 overall, while West Hempfield secured its first win of the season at 1-9. No additional details or statistics were provided to the Bulletin prior to Monday’s deadline.
Derry previously won four consecutive games and five of seven before losses against Yough, Bushy Run and West Hempfield last week. The Eagles have been outscored 30-7 in those three games.
Derry defeated Mount Pleasant twice, while the Eagles also picked up a win against rival Unity Township and a forfeit versus Young Township during its four-game win streak. The Eagles had previous losses against Unity Township, West Hempfield and Murrysville.
Derry is scheduled to be back in action, 6 p.m. Monday against Young Township at Bertolino Field. The Eagles are slated to host rival Latrobe, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Derry Area High School.
WCOTL games postponedHeavy rain storms, which passed through the air early Saturday morning forced cancellation of all four scheduled games in the Westmoreland County Old-Timers League.
League officials plan to make up lost games on weekday evenings.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Phillies 13, Yankees 10. Leading hitters — Will Austraw (two triples, two singles), Brody Schober (four singles), Landon Smith (three singles), Tommy Snyder (double, single), Nick Bauer, Mattox Eury (two singles), Phillies; Sage Sevacko (double, single), Cam Ferri, Sonny Simon (single), Yankees; WP — Bauer (SO-6, W-3), Austraw (SO-7, W-6), LP — Ferri (SO-7, W-1), Max Dlugos (SO-3, W-2); Phillies 9-1, Yankees 4-4.
Pirates 11, Red Sox 10. Leading hitters — Vinny Calabrace (double, two singles), Max Kurek (three singles), Jaxon Makrevski (trible), Bryce Shuey (double), Ben Hantz, Landon Miney, Noah Skoloda, Ben Slagle, Mason Mastowski (single), Pirates; J.R. Smail, Evan Springob (two singles), Seth Spillar (double), Kalvin Clayton, Vinny Razza, Alex Orr, Zander Komperda (single), Red Sox; WP — Kurek (SO-3, W-1), Mastowski (SO-4, W-2), Calabrace (SO-5, W-2), LP — Clayton (SO-1, W-0), Springob (SO-4, W-2).
