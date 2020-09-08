Labor Day shotgun at LCCErnie Thrasher, Pete Dasta and Alex Letizia captured the Labor Day shotgun event at Latrobe Country Club.
The event was a best two balls of three net on par fours and best one ball of three net on par threes and par fives.
Thrasher, Dasta and Letizia grabbed the top spot with a minus-14. Josh Torrero, Jerry Hanna and Jim Ray placed second at minus-13, while Kurt Kuyat, Tim Graham and Ted Williamson captured third with a minus-12.
Derek Lutterman, Joey Torrero and Pete Pacienza placed fourth with a minus-11, while Brian Miller, Rob Rogers and Larry Freedberg finished one stroke back at minus-10 in fifth.
Oakes Salancy, B.J. Statler and Jamie McTiernan finished sixth with a minus-9.
Auto RacingJennerstown Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 5
LATE MODELS – Barry Awtey, Teddy Gibala, Albert Francis, Joe Maruca, Jarred Barclay, Garry Wiltrout, Eldon King, Brandan Marhefka, Zane Ferrell, Jeremy Shaffer
MODIFIEDS – Tom Golik, Adam Henry, Anthony Aiello, Jason Busch, R.J. Dallape, John Fama, Brad Milburn, Cindy Shaulis, John Gerula, Dustin Gursky.
STREET STOCKS – Casey Fleegle, Mel Wilt, Zac Todaro, Aaron Van Fleet, Rick Meehleib, Angie Kimberly, Scott Mitchell, Jeff Barclay, Brent Bickerstaff, Harold Meyers.
FOUR CYLINDERS – Evan Nibert, Jeff Vasos, Lance Shawley, Michael Saler, Jason Fulton, Matthew Ruffing, Mark Gustafson, Kurtis Frampton, John Haburcsak, Rebecca Horner.
CHARGERS – Dale Kimberly, Steven Singo, Will Hemminger, Bob Mostoller, Cody Gaynor, Nick Niemiec, Chris Ament, Kyle Burkholder.
Pittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 5
LATE MODEL — Ben Policz, John Mollick, Mike Duritsky, Kyle Lukon, Josh Ferry, Daryl Charlier, Jake Gunn, Tommy Schirnhofer, Logan Zarin, Bill Kessler.
LATE MODEL — Kyle Lukon, Ben Policz, Daryl Charlier, Mike Duritsky, Logan Zarin, Tommy Schirnhofer, John Mollick, Mike Reft, Josh Ferry, Jake Gunn.
MODIFIED — Tony Tatgenhorst, Kyle Holden, Jacob Jordan, David Kalb Jr., Chelsie Kriegisch, Jordan Ehrenberg, Jessica Kriegisch, Don Cornelius.
PRO STOCK — Daryl Charlier, Ryan Moyer, Nick Kocuba, Bill Robertson, Jeff Broniszewski, John Gill.
HOBBY STOCKS — Stephen Shelpman, Frank Magill, Cody Koteles, Ben Anton, Robert Betz, Matt Benard, Tom Anton, John Cain, Mike Tropeck, Ed Shelpman.
FOUR CYLINDER — Philip Bubeck, Bill Tennant, Andy Garlinger, April Tennant, Kyle Janas, Jay Swager Jr., Chris Knight, Susie Rudolph, Bob Quigg, Jason Reynolds.
YOUNG GUNS — Noah Bubeck, Wyatt Mock, Dylan Clipp, Cameron Hollister.
