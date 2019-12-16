Time change for DA girls’ game
The start time for today’s Derry Area girls’ basketball WPIAL Section 3-AAA game at South Allegheny has been moved up.
With the junior varsity game having been canceled, the Lady Trojans and South Allegheny will now tip off at 6 p.m.
DAMS boys top Jeannette
Ahmad Ward’s 11 points and defense keyed the Derry Area Middle School eighth-grade boys’ basketball team to a 41-25 win over Jeannette last Friday.
The Little Trojans were led in scoring by Nate Papuga with 14 points. Brady Angus and Cam McNichol added eight and seven, respectively.
DA is home today (3:45 p.m.) against Greensburg Central Catholic.
GL seventh-grade boys top HA
Placing two players in double figures in scoring, the Greater Latrobe seventh-grade boys’ basketball team defeated Hempfield Area, 41-29.
Jack Drnjevich tossed in 14 points, and John Wetzel 11 for the Little Wildcats (3-0, 5-1). Anthony Scarton added six.
Sports reporting guidelines
Coaches, athletic department personnel, scorekeepers and student managers who turn in high school, college and recreation events to the Bulletin are reminded that results must be submitted no later than 5:30 a.m. the next publication day (except Friday events by 9:30 p.m. that night, while Saturday and Sunday events must be turned in before 6:30 a.m. Monday).
Persons are asked to turn in reports the day of the event by e-mail (lb.sports@verizon.net), fax (724-537-0489) or the deposit slot next to the front door of the Bulletin office at 1211 Ligonier St. (across from Holy Family Church).
Writeups submitted after the 5:30 a.m. deadline may not appear in that day’s edition of the Bulletin.
Those turning in game and event reports should include records of both teams and first names of the top performers in order for the writeup to be more complete. Incomplete or illegible reports will not be printed.
Results cannot be accepted by phone.
