GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Greater Latrobe 101, Greensburg Salem 44
The Greater Latrobe girls track and field team defeated Greensburg Salem for Class AAA, Section 1 win Monday.
Mia Klasnic took first place for the Lady Wildcats in the 100-meter run with a time of 13.44. In the 200-meter run, Jenna Mucci took first for Greater Latrobe with a score of 27.9. In the 400-meter run, Ava Yurko finished first with a score of 1:06 for the Wildcats.
In the long-distance 3200-meters, GL’s Cora Drylie finished first with a time of 13:15.
Wildcat Brylee Bodnar took first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.9.
In team relays, Greater Latrobe took first in the 400-meter and 3200-meter.
Mucci, Klasnic, Bodnar, and Allyson Horner took first in the 400-meter relay with a time of 52.68. Drylie, Robin Reilly, Kyleigh Krisfalusi and Morgan Reilly took the 3200-meter relay with a time of 10:58.
Latrobe took first place in six field events.
Meryn Zangaro took first in the shot put with a distance of 32-4. She would also take first in discus with a distance of 73-8. Sarah Hickman finished first in the javelin with a distance of 79-5.
Klansnic took first in the high jump with a height of 4-10. Rachel Limani took first in the pole vault with a height of 7-6. Limani also took first in the long jump with a distance of 15-8.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Greensburg Salem 98 Greater Latrobe 45
The Greater Latrobe boys track and field team fell 98-45 to Greensburg Salem in a Class AAA, Section meet.
The relay team of Jacob Pittman, Adam Piper, Noah Pittman and Robert Fulton placed first for Greater Latrobe with a time of 46.03.
In field events, Daylan Yeager took first in the pole vault clearing a height of 10-6.
