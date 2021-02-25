Wildcats’ freshmen topple Plum
The Greater Latrobe boys’ freshman basketball team upped its record to 7-3 with a 49-35 home win against Plum.
Greater Latrobe used another strong defensive effort to jump out to an early lead, holding Plum to just four second-quarter points.
John Wetzel paced Greater Latrobe with 19 points and six rebounds, while Jack Drnjevich was also in double figures with 10 points. Riley Smith scored eight points and Jacob Cramer pulled down seven boards.
SVC defeat W&J swimmersThe St. Vincent College men’s swimming team hosted Washington & Jefferson on Tuesday as the Bearcats honored seniors from the men’s and women’s squads during a 168-72 victory.
In the opening event, the quartet of Kris Smith, John Martin, Noah Schollaert and Danny Whirlow led St. Vincent (1-2, 1-2) to a win in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:43.83. John Martin also picked individual wins in the 100 breast (1:03.77), 200 breast (2:22.30) and the 200 intermediate medley (2:08.79).
Smith also picked up a win of his own with a time of 2:11.42 in the 200 back. Smith finished second in the 100 back (58.16) while helping SVC to a relay win in the 200 free (1:33.55). Other members of the team were Tyler Overmier, Kevin Martin and Whirlow.
Whirlow was victorious in the 100 free (51.11) and placed second in the 50 free (22.90). Kevin Martin picked up three wins on the night in the 200 free (1:58.07), 500 free (5:26.14) and the 400 intermediate medley (4:41.19). SVC is scheduled to compete in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships at Grove City. The SVC women will compete on Monday and Thursday, March 4, while the men swim on Tuesday and Friday March, 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.