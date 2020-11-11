JV IceCats fall to KAKiski Area defeated the Greater Latrobe junior varsity hockey team, 5-1, during a game played at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Kiski Area led 3-1 through one period and tacked on two more goals in the third for the final margin. Noah Guidos scored the lone goal for the JV IceCats. Connor Keddie stopped 22 of 27 shots faced, as the JV IceCats were outshot 27-7.
Holes-in-one at GlengarryThere were three recent holes-in-one at Glengarry Golf Links.
Doug Wano, 60, of Latrobe, recorded his ace on the 131-yard seventh hole. He used a Ping eight-iron and a Titleist Pro VI ball for his hole-in-one. Witnesses were Jay and Greg Wano.
John Clark also picked up a hole-in-one recently. His feat took place on the 148-yard No. 5 hole using an eight iron. Carmen Capozzi and Andrew Bradford were witnesses.
Devin Shepler, of Greensburg, also scored a hole-in-one on No. 5. He accomplished his feat with a five wood.
Area schedule changesThe Derry Area middle school basketball team had several schedule changes announced.
The Little Trojans will host Yough, 3:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23, in a rescheduled game. The Little Trojans will also play the following day, Tuesday, Nov. 24, in a 3:45 p.m. home game against Greensburg Salem.
Another game was also moved, as Derry Area will host Southmoreland, 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. The game was originally scheduled for this coming Thursday. Another home game, originally scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Monday against Jeannette, was postponed. Another home game against Mount Pleasant Area was also recently postponed.
