Derry Area swimmers split
Derry Area’s swim teams earned a split of a WPIAL Class 2, Section 4 meet at Laurel Highlands on Friday, with the girls edging the Lady Mustangs for a 85-83 victory and the boys dropping a 79-31 decision.
In the boys meet, Trojans’ freshman diver Jake Hauser earned the win with a WPIAL qualifying score of 185.50.
Other Derry Area individual and relay winners at the road dual meet included the Lady Trojans’ Chloe Buhite in the 100-yard butterfly (1:07.40) along with a pair of relay squads — Buhite, Mackenzie Eades, Regan Repak and Gianna Gruska in the 200 free relay (1:49.60), and Buhite, Gruska, Keely Siko and Mikah Horwat in the 400 free relay (4:08.40).
Derry Area is back in water at 6 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts non-section Greater Latrobe.
Derry junior high wrestlers finish 2nd
The Derry Area junior high wrestling team placed second out of 16 teams at Saturday’s Southmoreland Invitational Tournament.
Individual place-winners for Derry Area included Mason Horwat and Anthony Mucci, who each took first place.
Jeremiah Gess and Brady Brown each added second-place finishes, while Liam McKlveen and Max Doperak both took third place. Hayden Hood placed fifth for Derry Area.
