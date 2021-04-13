GL boys laxers falls to Fox ChapelFox Chapel Area defeated the Greater Latrobe boys’ lacrosse team, 9-5, during an exhibition played Monday at Fox Chapel Area.
Aiden Kammerer led the Wildcats with three goals, while Ryan Miele also found the back of the net. Nick Stump scored and Mason Rohrer registered an assist, as the Wildcats fell to 3-3- overall.
Greater Latrobe’s J.T. Kaecher stopped nine shots, while Fox Chapel Area’s Wilson Runette made 16 saves, as the Foxes owned a 31-17 advantage in shots.
Fox Chapel Area took four penalties to one for Greater Latrobe and 26 ground balls to 23 for the Wildcats. Greater Latrobe also won 16 faceoffs to just two for Fox Chapel Area.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Wednesday at Chartiers Valley.
SVC women sweep WaynesburgThe St. Vincent College women’s volleyball team swept Waynesburg, 3-0, in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference consolation tournament.
The Bearcats (3-7) won the first set 25-17 before taking the second 25-16, and then closing the match against Waynesburg (2-10) with a 25-22 win.
Madison Reeping led the way with 10 kills, while Luciana Polk contributed eight. Polk led the Bearcats with 13 digs defensively, while former Greater Latrobe standout Carly Augustine had 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.