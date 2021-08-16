Bowman wins ICL game
Bowman Land Surveying defeated the Bullpen Bulls, 13-3, during an Indiana County League 40-older baseball game played on Sunday.
Bowman erupted with three runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth to break open a once-tight contest.
Terry Noble was the star of the game with two hits and four innings pitched. He also threw out a runner trying to steal, while catching. Tony Sottile and Charles Waller each had three hits to pace the Bowman attack, while Jeff Meile and Keith Mohney contributed a pair.
Scott Sarver led the Bulls with two hits.
Bowman improved to 3-0 this season, while the Bulls dropped to 2-1 overall.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 14.
PRO STOCK — Todd Weldon, Nick Kocuba, Jacob Billyk, Jackson Billyk, Jacob Billyk Jr.,
LATE MODEL — Cole Petrelle, Daryl Charlier, Philip Bubeck, Dan Lepro, Tom Klein, Chris Lander, Kassidy Kamicker, Tony White, Colton Finner, Dave Gobel.
HOBBY STOCK — Cody Koteles, Kayla McManus, Stephen Shelpman, Frank Magill, Ben Anton, Tony Magill, Robert Betz, Cody Behanna, Cody Tokarski, Tom Anton.
HOBBY STOCK — Kayla McManus, Cody Koteles, Danny Rich, Ben Anton, Jonathan Koteles, John Cain, Tom Anton, Matt Benard.
FOUR CYLINDER — Bill Tennant, Lucas Weaver, Derek Quigley, April Tennant, Craig Rudolph.
YOUNG GUNS — Travis Clark, Cameron Hollister, Logan Koteles, Sadie Snatchko, Gavin Kokolis, Cameron Lambert, Emmerson Laboon.
