WPIAL approves fall section realignments
The WPIAL board on Tuesday approved new fall sports section alignments for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, which will result in two local programs facing off on the gridiron.
The realignment means Derry Area and Ligonier Valley will be football section rivals in Class 2A, Section 1. The newly-shaped section also feature Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Imani Christian, Serra Catholic, Steel Valley and Yough.
Greater Latrobe, meanwhile, will play football in the newly-formed Class 4A, Section 3. The Wildcats’ section foes will consist of Connellsville Area, Laurel Highlands, McKeesport Area, Ringgold, Thomas Jefferson and Trinity.
Both Derry Area and Greater Latrobe’s football programs will drop a classification starting next season.
In addition to football, the WPIAL also released new section alignments Tuesday for cross-country, golf, girls tennis, girls volleyball, soccer and field hockey.
See more details about the new alignments in Thursday’s Bulletin.
LV, DA make schedule changes
Because of Ligonier Valley’s weather-related school closure on Tuesday, several athletic events were moved to later this month.
The varsity boys’ basketball game at Apollo-Ridge was postponed to 7 p.m. Thursday, while the varsity girls’ game at home against Valley was postponed to 7 p.m. Friday.
The Rams’ varsity wrestling match at Meyersdale was postponed to 7 p.m. Jan. 26.
Additionally, Derry Area’s swimming and diving meet at Valley was moved to 6 p.m. Jan. 25. Another swimming event was added for 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at Belle Vernon Area.
In another schedule change, Derry Area’s varsity wrestling match today, Jan. 19, against Mount Pleasant Area has been moved to 7 p.m.
