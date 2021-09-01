Rams top Southmoreland in golfThe Ligonier Valley boys golf team defeated Southmoreland, 202-270 during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 match played Tuesday at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Ligonier Valley’s Logan Smith and Gavin McMullen were co-medalist, each shooting a 38. Chad Shank followed for the Rams with a 41, while Josh Harbert was one stroke back at 42. Brody McIntosh shot a 43 for Ligonier Valley, which is now 1-2 in the section and 2-2 overall.
Austin Goehring led Southmoreland with a 41, while Vinnie Ledbetter followed with a 51. Max Sokal shot a 52, Selby Bell contributed a 56 and Lucas Ellna posted a 70.
Ligonier Valley is back in action on Thursday during a section match against Yough at Champion Lakes.
Also in local golf action, the Derry Area boys’ section match against Yough at the Madison Club was also postponed. The Trojans are scheduled to face Mount Pleasant Area at Norvelt Golf Club on Thursday.
SVC openers pushed backThree St. Vincent College teams will be forced to wait a bit longer to open its 2021 fall sports seasons.
The SVC home men’s tennis match against Washington & Jefferson, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to 5:30 p.m. Thursday because of the weather.
Also, the SVC men and women’s soccer matches, scheduled for Wednesday at Wilson College in Chambersburg, have been postponed because of weather and will be rescheduled at a later date. The men’s and women’s soccer teams are slated to open its respective seasons on Saturday at Alfred College.
UPG establishes athletics HOFThe University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg announced the establishment of an Athletics Hall of Fame, which will honor and celebrate men and women who have made “outstanding contributions” to the athletics program.
There was a selection committee created, which consists of seven voting members and two additional non-voting members. The committee has been meeting regularly since June to build principles and procedures to help guide the process of establishing each Hall of Fame class. The committee looks at four categories for consideration, including student-athlete, coach or administrator, team, or honorary members.
The nomination process begins today. All nominations must be submitted through the Athletics Hall of Fame nomination form located on the athletics website. The process will close Friday, Oct. 15.
The inaugural class will be announced in January 2022 with the formal celebration occurring in February 2022. It’s the intent to induct the second class in the Fall of 2022.
The Athletics Hall of Fame is expected to be located inside the Fireside Lounge in Chambers Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.