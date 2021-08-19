Hole-in-one for former area residentMike Polinsky, of Kernersville, North Carolina, formerly of the Latrobe and Derry Township area, recorded his first hole-in-one on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Hemlock Golf Club in Walnut Cove, North Carolina.
Polinsky aces the 160-yard No. 12 hole with a seven iron. Witnesses were John Richardson and Randall Spainhour.
