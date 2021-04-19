IA edges Wildcats in boys laxIndiana Area edged out the Greater Latrobe boys’ lacrosse team, 7-5, during an exhibition played Saturday at Rossi Field.
Mason Rohrer, who led the Wildcats to an overtime victory last week against Chartiers Valley, paced Greater Latrobe on Saturday with two goals. Ryan Miele scored a goal and ended with three assists, while Buddy Young and Louie Garbeglio also found the back of the net for the Wildcats.
J.T. Kaecher stopped 14 shots, while Indiana Area’s Ian Steele made eight saves, as Greater Latrobe owned an 18-12 advantage in shots.
Greater Latrobe committed 14 penalties to just five for Indiana Area, while the Wildcats secured 28 ground balls and the Little Indians tallied 25. Greater Latrobe controlled nine faceoffs, while Indiana Area gathered just four.
Greater Latrobe (4-4) is back in action, 7:30 p.m. Monday against Canon-McMillan at Rossi Field.
Area schedule changesThere were several schedule changes with events during the weekend.
The Greater Latrobe boys tennis team was postponed on Friday and moved to 3:30 p.m. today at Gateway High School.
A Derry Area boys volleyball match was also postponed on Friday. The Trojans were slated to visit West Shamokin, but that match was postponed.
Additionally, the Derry Area and Mount Pleasant Area baseball teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader on Friday. The first game at Derry Area was rained out, but the two teams got the nightcap in at Mount Pleasant Area, a game won by the Trojans.
