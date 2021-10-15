GL, DA, LV football play tonight
All three area football teams are in back in action tonight and are seeking key late-season conference victories.
Greater Latrobe hosts Franklin Regional at Latrobe Memorial Stadium in a matchup that will likely determine a berth in the WPIAL playoffs, Derry Area seeks its first victory when it visits East Allegheny, and Ligonier Valley hosts winless Summit Academy in its first game back after injury issues forced the Rams to cancel last week’s contest with Serra Catholic. Each game kicks off at 7 p.m.
Of the six teams in the Class 5A Big East Conference, Greater Latrobe and Franklin Regional are each 1-1, joining Gateway and Woodland Hills in the middle of the pack. Penn-Trafford leads the conference at 2-0, while Connellsville Area is 0-2.
The winner of tonight’s tilt will have the inside track for one of the four playoff spots. The Wildcats enter their crucial matchup with momentum, as they claimed a decisive 55-13 win at home against Connellsville Area last week. That victory came after consecutive lopsided losses against South Fayette and Gateway.
Greater Latrobe was bolstered by the return of two key players — quarterback Bobby Fetter and running back Drake Clayton. Fetter had missed four games because of injury, while Clayton was a noticeable absence from the lineup the previous week against the Gators.
Derry Area coach Vince Skillings hopes his team can continue to build off some improvements for victory No. 1.
Derry Area is 0-2 in Allegheny Seven Conference play and 0-6 overall. The Trojans lost 32-14 during a home game against Valley last week.
Despite the 18-point setback, the Trojans’ 32 points represented a season low allowed for the third straight game. Derry Area allowed an average of 65 points per game during the Trojans’ first three contests. But that number fell to 41 points a game in their last three, which is a 24-point drop from their first three games. Derry Area also secured its first lead of the season offensively, 7-0, in the first quarter on a Damauri Robinson 30-yard run.
While two weeks out of playing its last game, Ligonier Valley is still facing many of the same injury concerns.
The Rams were flying high before a 40-0 setback against Steel Valley during their WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference opener on Oct. 1. Prior to that game, the Rams were 5-0 in non-conference play — picking up noteworthy wins against Indiana Area and Elizabeth Forward.
However, citing a high number of injuries and a lack of depth, Ligonier Valley had to forfeit its game against Serra Catholic that was scheduled for last week, and the Rams suddenly fell to 0-2 in conference play and 5-2 overall.
But the Rams spent the past two weeks preparing for their matchup versus winless Summit Academy (0-2, 0-7) by moving players into new positions to fill the gaps created by the loss of six starters to injury.
GL falls in field hockeyThe Greater Latrobe girls’ field hockey team suffered a 3-1 defeat against Fox Chapel Area during a WPIAL Class 2A game played on Thursday at Rossi Field.
Josie Straigis opened the scoring late in the first quarter to give Greater Latrobe a 1-0 lead. Fox Chapel Area tied the game and then took a 2-1 lead with two goals in four minutes. Fox Chapel Area extended its lead after halftime with a goal early in the third quarter to set the final.
Valentina Rossi made seven saves in goal. The Lady Wildcats were outshot 10-3, as Greater Latrobe earned five penalty corners to six for Fox Chapel Area.
The junior varsity game ended in a 0-0 tie. McKenna Brackney made five saves in goal. The Lady Wildcats had five shots, while Fox Chapel Area had three and both teams earned six penalty corners.
Greater Latrobe (2-5, 3-7) is back in action at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Skwirut to swim at Baldwin WallaceFormer Greater Latrobe standout Gavin Skwirut plans to continue his swimming career at Baldwin Wallace University.
Skwirut, who stars in butterfly and freestyle events, also played volleyball and tennis at Greater Latrobe. He was a four-year letterwinner in swimming at Greater Latrobe and one of the captains on the team, while also capturing the Keith Flodin Memorial Award.
He’s one of 21 first-year students to join the team, as Baldwin Wallace returns six letterwinners and one All-Ohio Athletic Conference performer from last year’s team, which placed fourth.
The season is set to begin on Saturday when Baldwin Wallace hosts Wilmington.
