GL golf wins againThe Greater Latrobe boys’ golf team won its second consecutive WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 match following a 216-220 victory against Armstrong on Wednesday at Kittanning Country Club.
The Wildcats improved their record to 4-3 in section play and 4-5 overall. They’re now in a must-win situation, as Greater Latrobe travels to Indiana Area today where the Wildcats need to come up with a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. Greater Latrobe edged out Indiana Area by four strokes, 219-222, earlier this week at Latrobe Country Club.
On Wednesday, Alex DiBernardo led the way against Armstrong with a 5-over-par-40, a round that featured two birdies. Owen Miele followed with an 8-over-par-43, while Jake Pavlik and Daylan Yeager both carded a 9-over-par-44, while J.D. Robinson closed out the round with a 10-over-45.
Zane Lasher, of Armstrong, was the overall low medalist with a 3-over-par-38, while Logan Gawlinski followed with a 7-over-par-42. Drake Atherton fired a 46, while Adam Yeterian and Dylan Morris both shot a 47. Owen Brison contributed a 48 for Armstrong.
LV beats DA in soccerLigonier Valley defeated Derry Area, 7-4, during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 1 game played on Wednesday at Derry Area.
No additional details were provided to the Bulletin before Thursday’s deadline.
Ligonier Valley improved to 1-2 in the section and 2-3 overall. The Rams lost their first two games against Jeannette and Deer Lakes by a 9-0 margin, but they rebounded with a 10-0 non-conference win against Southmoreland. Ligonier Valley fell, 4-0, against Leechburg, but defeated Derry Area on Wednesday.
Derry Area is 0-3 in section play and 0-6 overall. The Trojans scored four goals against Ligonier Valley, which was a season-high. Their previous season-best came against Greensburg Central Catholic in a 13-2 setback.
Derry Area opened the season with losses against Indiana Area and DuBois Area by a combined 18-1 margin during the Indiana Area Tournament. The Trojans then lost to Greensburg Central Catholic, Shady Side Academy (11-1) and Burrell (8-0), the latter two in section play. The Trojans have been outscore 57-8 in six games this season.
Derry Area is scheduled to host Deer Lakes, 4 p.m. Tuesday in a section match. Ligonier Valley is slated to host Shady Side Academy, 1 p.m. Saturday at Weller Field in section play.
DAMS ties GCC in soccerThe Derry Area middle school soccer team tied visiting Greensburg Central Catholic, 2-2, on Wednesday. The game was eventually called at halftime because of inclement weather.
Brennan Borbonus led the Little Trojans with two goals.
Derry Area will take on Greensburg Salem, 5:30 p.m. today at Offutt Field. The Little Trojans then play Saturday in a tournament hosted by Valley School of Ligonier.
Little Lady ‘Cats beat KA in soccerThe Greater Latrobe middle school girls’ soccer team played an abbreviated game after a 40-minute rain delay at Kiski Area on Wednesday, as the Little Lady Wildcats came away with a 4-1 victory.
Annalyse Bauer, Alexa Yurko, Mackenzie Kubistek and Emerson Shine scored the Greater Latrobe goals. Maddie Munchinski was strong in goal, earning the win for Greater Latrobe, which improved to 3-0-1 overall.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Monday against Franklin Regional at Latrobe Rotary Community Park.
Junior High XC meets Gateway, IAGreater Latrobe’s junior high cross-country team faced Gateway and host Indiana Area on Wednesday.
The Little Lady Wildcats defeated Gateway, 22-38, but lost against Indiana Area, 21-40. On the boys’ side, Greater Latrobe lost against Indiana Area, 24-31, and Gateway did not have enough runners for a full team.
Charlie Heese was the overall first-place winner, leading the Greater Latrobe boys. He was followed by Colton Goodlin (fifth), Quinn Matro (sixth) and Colin Ecker in 10th, as Greater Latrobe had four runners in the top 10. Mick Mlay placed 11th, Josh Sterrett claimed 14th and Korbyn Baum captured 17th out of 18 runners.
The top seven finishers for the Little Lady Wildcats were Kennedy Sieman in third, Miriam Fridg in fifth and Holly Crosco in 12th. Olivia Rasefske captured 14th, Anna Kozuch was one spot back in 15th, Samantha Yonkers took 16th and Cecilia Morris claimed 19th out of 25 female runners.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Monday at Plum.
GLMS soccer suffers first lossGreater Latrobe’s boys’ middle school soccer team did everything it could, but the Little Wildcats couldn’t rally from a two-goal deficit and suffered their first loss of the season, 2-1, against Kiski Area on Wednesday.
It was a 0-0 game at halftime, as Greater Latrobe nearly scored before the break, but a quality chance sailed wide. Kiski Area scored the first goal and the Little Cavaliers extended the advantage on a penalty kick with nine minutes to play.
Greater Latrobe attempted a rally, but the Little Wildcats hit several posts and crossbars in the comeback attempt. Cam Mikulsky got Greater Latrobe on the board, taking a pass from John Massaro. That got the Little Wildcats within a goal, but Greater Latrobe eventually ran out of time.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Monday at Franklin Regional.
