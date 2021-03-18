DAMS volleyball falls to HA
The Derry Area middle school girls’ volleyball team fell to Hempfield Area on Wednesday.
The eighth-grade team lost, 13-25 and 9-25, while the seventh-grade team fell, 9-25 and 11-25.
SVC downs Bethany in lacrosseThe St. Vincent College men’s lacrosse team defeated Bethany, 20-6, on Wednesday.
Jordan Billet scored the first goal for SVC (3-1) and added another later in the period. Jacob Visalli found the net twice and Frank Casile also scored to give the Bearcats a 5-1 lead after the first.
Bethany scored to open the second, but Visalli answered with a pair of tallies, followed by another by Caleb Hawkins, as SVC led 8-2 with 8:09 left in the half.
SVC outscored Bethany by an 8-2 margin in the second half to set the 14-point margin.
Billet led the team with 10 points, scoring three goals, seven assists. Visalli scored a game-high six goals and 11 different Bearcats also tallied a point in the win.
SVC travels to Washington & Jefferson 4 p.m. Saturday.
