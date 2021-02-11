Area schedule changesSeveral events were postponed or rescheduled on Wednesday because of a winter storm.
The Ligonier Valley boys basketball team is scheduled to host Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m. tonight in a section game. That game was previously scheduled for Tuesday, then rescheduled for last night but was postponed.
The Greater Latrobe girls basketball team’s exhibition game against Southmoreland was also postponed on Wednesday. The Lady Wildcats visit Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m. tonight in a section game.
Also, the Derry Area wrestling team’s meet against Frazier on Wednesday was postponed. That was previously scheduled for Feb. 22.
