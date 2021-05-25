Legion baseball set to beginThe American Legion District 31 season is scheduled to kick off this week.
League play was scheduled to begin last week and this week, but inclement weather and the WPIAL baseball playoffs have postponed action.
Latrobe Legion is scheduled to visit Young Township, while Derry is slated to host Unity Township, both at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Latrobe and Derry played in a new one-year independent summer baseball league last season — consisting of nine Westmoreland County-based teams — after the Pennsylvania American Legion season was canceled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Latrobe appeared in the league championship game and appeared in an eight-team regional tournament in Hollidaysburg. Unity Township opted not to participate in league play last season, but the Bulldogs are back this year.
Visit district31baseball.com for additional details and updates.
Latrobe-GLSD adult sports leaguesThe Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Department will offer four adult sports leagues this summer. For additional information, and to register, visit www.latroberecreation.org, or call 724-537-4331.
A men’s basketball league will run on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s at 6:15 or 7:30 p.m., June 8 to July 23 at the First Ward courts. Fees are $150 per team and a player’s meeting will take place 6 p.m. May 27 at First Ward courts.
A co-ed adult kickball league will run on Friday’s at 6 or 7 p.m. June 4 to July 16 at Legion-Keener Park. Playoffs begin on Saturday, July 17 and fees are $150 per team.
A sand volleyball tournament will take place 6 p.m. June 25 and 9 a.m. June 26 with a fee of $100 per team and a maximum of eight players per team. There are separate boys’ and girls divisions for 12-under, 14-under and high school, in addition to co-ed adult leagues for ages 19-25 and 26 and older.
There will be a wiffleball tournament 9 a.m. Aug. 7 at Cardinal Park. Fees are $115 per team.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Yankees 12, Tigers 4. Leading hitters — Cam Ferri (double), Colin West (double, single), Ely Goodman (two singles), Max Dlugos, Josh Short, Sonny Simon, Sage Sevacko, Liam Pescatore-Kubecki, Mac Cravener (single), Yankees; Joel Williams (two singles), Zach Skoloda, Matt Fernell, Dawson Huber, Ryan Bartholomew, Damen Camarote (single), Tigers; WP — Short (SO-6, W-1), Ferri (SO-0, W-0), LP — Fernell (SO-0, W-1), Williams (SO-0, W-2), Gage Evanichko (SO-4, W-1); Yankees 1-0, Tigers 0-1.
