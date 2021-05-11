Little ‘Cats earn two winsThe Greater Latrobe junior high baseball team extended its unbeaten run to start the season with a pair of recent wins against Franklin Regional and Derry Area.
The Little Wildcats edged host Franklin Regional, 8-6, on Monday, and routed visiting Derry Area, 16-3, on Saturday.
Franklin Regional took an early 2-0 lead in the first, but Greater Latrobe (3-0, 7-0) answered with a four-run second.
The teams traded runs until the sixth inning when FR tied the score, 6-6. Greater Latrobe scored two in the top of the seventh on no hits to seal the victory.
Jack Dixon, Anthony Scarton and Hayden Porterfield led Greater Latrobe at the plate each with two singles. Eli Boring, Luke Nipar and Mason Leonard chipped in singles, as well.
Nipar (2-0) picked up the victory on the mound, with no strikeouts and no walks.
Greater Latrobe hosts Gateway, 4 p.m. Wednesday in another section matchup.
On Saturday, the Little Wildcats defeated backyard rival Derry Area by 13 runs at Graham-Sobota Field.
Derry Area jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on singles by John Wasnick and Cason Long, but the Little Wildcats answered with a six-run second, highlighted by a triple from Scarton and a double from Ryan Baughman. Greater Latrobe used a 10-run third inning to ice the game.
Nipar led the Little Wildcats at the plate with a triple and two singled, while Dixon and Baughman doubled and singled twice. Porterfield collected three singles, while Boring had two. Scarton doubled and singled, while Brody Rumon, Cole Short and Alek Skwirut singled.
Colin Barkley also singled for Derry Area, who is back in action at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Rumon earned the mount win with three strikeouts and no walks. Jayden Struble took the loss.
DAMS boys track picks up winDamauri Robinson won three events as the Derry Area boys’ middle school track and field team continued its dominance by cruising to a 76-38 win against Southmoreland.
Robinson captured the 200 while also earning first-place in high jump and discus. Tim Miller won the 110 hurdles, while Gabe Gess topped the long jump and David Kerin prevailed in the triple jump. Jacob Hauser won the pole vault.
The team of Evan Kelly, Gaige Camilli, Trenton Hughes and Miller joined to win the 400 relay. David Kerin, Gage Nicholson, Hauser and Logan Corbett teamed to top the 3200 relay.
