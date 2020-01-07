DA suffers section mat setback
Despite getting three pins and a forfeit, the Derry Area wrestling team suffered a 48-24 setback at Southmoreland in a key WPIAL Class AA Section 3B match Monday.
Recording falls for the Trojans were Xavier Merlin (120), Colton McCallen (126) and Noah Cymmerman (285). Ty Cymmerman received a forfeit.
Derry Area continues section action Wednesday (7 p.m.) at home against Frazier.
Area schedule changes
A Derry Area section swim meet at Burrell has been moved back one day.
The Trojans will now travel to Burrell next Tuesday (Jan. 14, 6 p.m.) in WPIAL Section 4-AA action. The meet was originally scheduled for Jan. 15
There are also a pair of schedule changes for Greater Latrobe’s seventh- and eighth-grade boys’ basketball and girls’ volleyball teams.
The seventh- and eighth-grade boys’ basketball team will travel to Hempfield Area on Wednesday (4 p.m.) at Wendover Middle School. The game was previously supposed to take place at Harrold Middle School.
The GL seventh- and eighth-grade girls’ volleyball team will participate in the Penn-Trafford Tournament on Feb. 8. The event is scheduled for a 9 a.m. start.
Little Wildcats now 7-1 in section
Greater Latrobe’s seventh-grade boys’ basketball team ran its section record to 7-1 with a 54-40 win over host Norwin on Monday.
Jack Drnjevich and Jackson Vacanti each had nine points to pace the Little Wildcats (9-2 overall).
DAMS boys defeat Southmoreland
Behind Nate Papuga’s 14 points, the Derry Area Middle School eighth-grade boys’ basketball team defeated visiting Southmoreland, 36-32, on Monday.
Colin Bush and Brady Angus each had five points for the Little Trojans, who travel to Yough on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.).
Pletcher helps OSU nip Arizona State
With a technical fall at 141 pounds, former Greater Latrobe High School standout Luke Pletcher helped the Ohio State University wrestling team hand visiting and No. 4-ranked Arizona State its first loss of the season, 17-16, on Monday.
Ohio State (4-1), ranked No. 7, earned enough bonus points — including those from Pletcher — to secure the victory over Arizona State (5-1), which ended Penn State’s 60-match win streak back in November.
Pletcher scored a 19-4 technical fall over Arizona State’s Navonte Demison.
