SOFTBALL
Greater Latrobe 18, Gateway 0 (3 inn.)
A 14-run first inning boosted host Greater Latrobe softball to a 18-0 victory over Gateway in a shortened three-inning Class 5A, Section 2 game Friday.
The soggy weather moved the game from Gateway to Graham-Sobota Field at Greater Latrobe High School.
The Lady Wildcats had five players record doubles in the win. Bailey Watson had two doubles, while teammates Lauren Weatherton, Hayden Kraynick, Emma Blair and Josie Straigis each had a double apiece.
Piper Zufall had a triple for Greater Latrobe. Watson and Kraynick had three RBIs apiece for the Wildcats, while Straigis had two RBIs.
Kayla Williams earned the win for Greater Latrobe striking out seven and walking one. Williams hit the strike zone on 64% of her pitches.
The Lady Wildcats will host Connellsville today with a schedule game time of 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Ligonier Valley 94, Apollo-Ridge 41
This year Ligonier Valley girls track and field team is a small team with more than 50% new athletes; so their performance Thursday was exceptional and promising given that most of the girls are just learning the events and finding their individual niches. This combined with cold and rainy weather made the meet more challenging.
The Ligonier Valley girls team placed first in 14/18 events overall this evening dominating all 11 running events on the track and 3/7 Field Events.
In the field, senior Paige Caldwell won the Discus and placed second in the shot put. Senior and first-year team member Kaelyn Adams won both the long and triple jump events. Sophomore Ella Pierce placed second in the long jump and third in the triple jump. Junior Megan Glista placed second in the high jump and third in the long jump and she also ran the anchor leg of the 400 relay Thursday that also included Claira Jordan, Katia Gunter and Keirsten Auman.
On the track, senior Abby Painter won the 200 and 400 dashes. Senior Madeline Smith won the 3200 and 1600 runs and she ran the third leg of the winning 3200 relay team that also included sophomores Mara Myers, Hollie Queer and Clara Wallace. Senior Claira Jordan placed second in the 100 Hurdles and third in the 300m hurdles. Clara Wallace won the 800 run and ran the anchor leg of the winning 1600 relay. Mara Myers placed second in the 800 and 1600 runs and she ran legs of the 3200 and 1600 relay. Junior Kiersten Auman won both the 100 and 300 hurdles, Freshman Allyson Steffey won the 100 dash and freshman Katia Gunter placed third in the 200 dash and she ran the second leg of the 400 relay.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Ligonier Valley 76, Apollo-Ridge 74
The Ligonier Valley boys team edged out Apollo-Ridge this evening with a final score of 76-74. The Rams placed first in 9/18 events overall.
Senior Tucker Klotz won the 1600 run and the 3200 run. Isaac Piper won the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.2.
Senior Miles Higgins won the Javelin with a throw of 182-8 and his teammate Mason Mohnkern placed third in the event.
Freshman Mark Jablunovsky won the triple jump and the 200 dash and he placed second in the long jump and third in the 100 dash. Freshman John Jablunovsky placed second in the high jump.
Senior Khorter Drury placed second in the pole vault, 100 dash and the 200 dash.
The Ligonier Valley’s Declan McMullen, Ollie Sparks and Landon Hoyman swept the 800 run and Aiden Brisindine placed second in the 400 dash. Sam Mundorff placed third in the 400 dash. Bjorn Sigardsson placed second in the 300 hurdles and he ran leadoff in the winning 1600 relay along with Aaron Pritts, Sam Mundorff and Nathan Smith.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Greater Latrobe 3, PCC 1
The Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team made the trip to Pittsburgh Thursday for a section matchup against the Pittsburgh Central Catholic Vikings. By the scores of 25 – 14, 25 – 18, 22 – 25 and 25 – 23 Latrobe notched the win and extended its section record to 2 – 1.
Isiac Waszo led the Wildcats in kills and block accounting for seven kills and five blocks. The tandem of Brennan Ward and Tyler Nelson produced 10 kills, five and five with the duo of Enzo Rodi and Rocco Marino adding eight additional kill, four and four. Rodi also paced the Wildcats from the service line with six aces, followed by Ruben Rojas and Josh Havrilla, each accounting for three aces. Sam Kiesel and Tyler Mondock also contributed in the serving department chalking up aces of two and one respectively.
Running the Latrobe offense, Josh Havrilla collected 25 assists by way of setting up the Wildcat attackers, while defensively Enzo Rodi set the bar with his 10 digs. Nine digs each were recorded by Brennan Warn and Josh Havrilla, with Ruben Rojas and Tyler Nelson rounding out the defensive statistics with digs of six and four
Latrobe’s JV’s took their match to the maximum of three sets, but were able to pull out the win by the scores of 25 – 21, 22 – 25 and 15-7 in the final set. Owen Ward led the JV offense for the second straight match with his six kills and was supported by the fix kills of Luke Fiore, four from Brady Kring, and six additional kills by Ethan Shoemaker (3), Eric Bisignani (1), Brandon Fetter (1) and Sam Kiesel (1). Eric Bisignani also produced six service aces and accounted for 20 assists performing his setting duties.
On defense, it was Owen Ward leading the JV squad again with his five digs. Sam Kiesel, Jacob Elliot and Eric Bisignani accounted for three digs each with Brady Kring and Evan Frescura posting two digs each.
Greater Latrobe continues section play next week with a Tuesday evening home match against the Penn Hills Indians.
