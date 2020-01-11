Start time changes for games
The start time for Derry Area’s girls’ basketball game at Penns Manor Area next Friday has been moved up.
The contest will now tip off at 6 p.m. as part of a varsity doubleheader with the DA and Penns Manor Area boys’ game to follow. The boys’ junior varsity game as been canceled.
In addition, the start time for Greater Latrobe’s boys’ basketball game next Saturday (Jan. 18) in the MLK Weekend Stand Against Violence Showcase at Woodland Hills High School has been moved up.
GL will face Alberlt Gallatin at 10:30 a.m. The game was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Benefit basketball game set
Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will hold its second annual celebrity benefit basketball game Saturday at Penn State-Greater Allegheny in McKeesport beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Among the celebrity players expected to participate are former MLB player Joey Cora, former Philadelphia Eagles’ player Darius Prince, Scoot Warrick (Harlem Wizards) and Carla Cortijo (WNBA).
Tickets will be available at the door.
The event, which raises funds for PMAHCC scholarships supporting Pittsburgh’s Hispanic community, will also include activities, giveaways, the Nittany Lion and mascots from other city restaurants and businesses.
Sports reporting guidelines
Coaches, athletic department personnel, scorekeepers and student managers who turn in high school, college and recreation events to the Bulletin are reminded that results must be submitted no later than 5:30 a.m. the next day (except Friday events by 9:30 p.m. that night, while Saturday and Sunday events must be turned in before 5:30 a.m. Monday).
Persons are asked to turn in reports the day of the event by e-mail (lb.sports@verizon.net), fax (724-537-0489) or the deposit slot next to the front door of the Bulletin office at 1211 Ligonier St. (across from Holy Family Church).
Writeups submitted after the 5:30 a.m. deadline may not appear in that day’s edition of the Bulletin.
Those turning in game and event reports should include records of both teams and first names of the top performers in order for the writeup to be more complete. Incomplete or illegible reports will not be printed.
Results cannot be accepted by phone.
Meeting notices should also be either mailed to the Bulletin (P.O. Box 111, Latrobe PA, 15650-0111), dropped in the deposit slot or faxed. All items should include a name and phone number of the person turning in the information in case of questions.
