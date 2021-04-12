Kansas State’s Zach Kokoska hit his 11th and 12th home runs over the weekend against No. 3 Texas.
The former Greater Latrobe standout leads the Wildcats in homers with a dozen, a mark that ranks in the top-5 in NCAA Division I.
He hit solo shots against the Longhorns on Friday and Sunday — both during seven-run defeats. Batting .339, Kokoska has nine doubles and 31 RBIs in 31 games this season.
Kokoska was instrumental in Greater Latrobe’s 2017 WPIAL and PIAA championship team, while earning the Gatorade Player of the Year for Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.