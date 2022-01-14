Ligoner Valley wrestlers fall to North Star, 31-27
Ligonier Valley fell behind early in a 31-27 exhibition wrestling loss at North Star on Thursday night.
Three of the Rams’ four contested wins came via fall, as Josh Harbert (132 pounds), Ryan Harbert (138) and Elliot Colton (172) each pinned their opponents.
Bruce Krueger added a win via a 4-2 decision and James Brown chipped in a forfeit win for the Rams.
Ligonier Valley (3-3 overall) hosts Southmoreland for Senior Night at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
DA middle school hoops teams sweep Mount Pleasant
The Derry Area eighth-grade boys’ basketball team cruised to a 40-24 victory over Mount Pleasant Area on Wednesday.
Cason Long paced the Little Trojans with 19 points, while Justin Papuga added seven points for Derry, which moved to 4-3 overall.
Also on Wednesday, Derry Area’s seventh-grade team improved its season record to 5-2 with a 54-20 victory over Mount Pleasant Area. Stanley Rajkovich led the Little Trojans with 25 points, and Liam McMahon chipped in 16 points.
Derry Area is back in action at 3:45 p.m. Friday when it hosts Southmoreland.
