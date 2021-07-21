Claysburg takes Region 7 titleThe only two teams that defeated Latrobe Legion in this past weekend’s Region 7 Tournament squared off for the championship.
Claysburg defeated Beech Creek, 13-3, to capture the Region 7 Tournament on Tuesday. Claysburg clinched a berth in the Pennsylvania State Tournament, which begins Saturday in Ephrata.
Yough, the District 31 runners-up, lost, 9-7, against Beech Creek in one semifinal, while Claysburg defeated Phillipsburg, 2-1, in eight innings during the other semifinal.
Latrobe went 1-2 in the Region 7 Tournament, but the Jethawks held multi-run leads in all three games. Latrobe led 4-1 during the middle innings of its Region 7 opener, but eventual tournament champion Claysburg put up four in the fifth and never trailed again en route to a three-run win. On Monday, the Jethawks led 2-1 into the seventh before a bases-clearing triple allowed Beech Creek, the tournament runners-up, to advance.
The Jethawks opened the season 0-2, but rebounded to win the regular-season title and their first American Legion District championship since 2009, the fourth title in Latrobe Legion baseball history.
Latrobe is scheduled to complete its season by participating in the 10th annual AC Sports Louisville Slugger Wood Bat Classic, set to begin on Thursday. Games are scheduled to take place at Washington & Jefferson, Bethany College and the Washington Wild Things stadium in Washington.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Pirates 19, Red Sox 9. Leading hitters — Ben Hantz (double, three singles), Vinny Calabrace (three singles), Tanner Huemme (two singles), Fletcher Wnek, Landon Miney, Charlie Heese, Noah Skoloda, Mason Mastowski, Bryce Shuey (single), Pirates; Kalvin Clayton (triple), Evan Springob (double, two singles), Vinny Razza (double, single), Seth Spillar (three singles), Drew Blossey, Zander Komperda, Will Showalter (single), Red Sox; WP — Calabrace (SO-3, W-2), Mastowski (SO-3, W-0), LP — Spillar (SO-0, W-2), Springob (SO-4, W-4), J.R. Smail (SO-0, W-0); Pirates 17-3, Red Sox 4-15. The Pirates clinched the regular-season championship for the second straight year. They are the first team to accomplish the feat since the 1997-98 Orioles.
Auto RacingLernerville Speedway
Tuesday, July 20
FEATURE — Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz, Aaron Reutzel, David Gravel, James McFadden, Logan Schuchart, Carson Macedo, Tim Shaffer, Christopher Bell, Sheldon Haudenschild.
