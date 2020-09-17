GL field hockey wins on senior night
The Greater Latrobe girls field hockey team scored a 9-1 victory on senior night against WPIAL Class 2A Division 2 opponent Woodland Hills on Wednesday at Rossi Field.
The Lady Wildcats scored four goals in the last five minutes of the first quarter en route to an eight-goal win.
Senior Lauren Jones led Greater Latrobe offensively with seven goals. Junior Alexa Jogun and sophomore Josie Straigis each scored one.
Junior Jenna Mucci contributed with one assist.
Senior goalkeeper Marissa Novak and junior Valentina Rossi combined for six saves along with strong defensive play. Cece Daniele, Jordan Desko and Gracie Blycheck were also honored as seniors.
The Lady Wildcats had a 14-6 edge in shots, while both teams earned six penalty corners.
Greater Latrobe (2-0, 2-0) travels to Oakland Catholic at 3:30 p.m., Monday, for a varsity game with a 25-minute JV game to follow.
Little Wildcats sweep Kiski AreaSame scoreline, same result — both the boys’ and girls’ Greater Latrobe junior high soccer teams scored 4-0 victories away against Kiski Area on Wednesday.
The Little Wildcats held Kiski Area defensively, not allowing the Cavaliers to record a single shot.
John Massaro put Greater Latrobe ahead early on when he scored off a Cam Mikulsky assist following a well-placed cross.
In the second half, the Little Wildcats kept the pressure on Kiski Area’s defense and took a two-goal lead when Roman Agostoni buried a shot from 20 yards out off an assist by Reece DiCasolo.
Brady Kring scored his second goal in two games when he came off his defensive line and worked a give-and-go with Agostoni to extend the Little Wildcat lead to 3-0.
Owen Teslevich sealed the 4-0 win when he placed a right-footed shot past the Kiski Area goalkeeper, with Agostoni recording his second assist of the match.
Greater Latrobe’s defense was led by Charlie Mohler and Jake Limani to earn a second consecutive shutout for the Little Wildcats.
On the girls side, Maddy Petruzzi scored twice with two assists, including one from a corner kick. Robin Reilly also contributed two goals, with one assist to Petruzzi. Ava Yurko also recorded an assist in the four-goal victory.
GL goalkeeper Maddie Munshinski had a shutout with help from strong defensive play from Yurko and Lauren Bell.
Both Greater Latrobe squads face Penn Hills at 4 p.m., Thursday at Rotary Park.
