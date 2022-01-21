GL swimmers sweep Kiski
Greater Latrobe’s swimming and diving teams earned a sweep Thursday against Kiski Area in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 meet, with the girls notching a 93-78 win and the boys grabbing a tight 93-87 victory.
Individual first-place finishers for Greater Latrobe in the girls meet included Lauren Bell in the 100 butterfly and Kate Wolford in the 50 freestyle. Bell also hit a WPIAL qualifying time in the 50 free, where she took second.
The Lady Wildcats’ quartet of Bell, Destini Homan, Dannika Mucino, Andrea Hoffman won the 200 free relay, while diver Hannah Polosky tallied a WPIAL qualifying score.
On the boys’ side, Greater Latrobe had four events earn WPIAL qualifying marks — Julian Zhu in the 50 free (first place); Colin Spehar (second) and Charlie Cratty (third) in the 100 butterfly, and Zhu, Spehar, Patrick Cratty and Charlie Cratty in the 200 medley and 200 free relays (first in each).
The Wildcats also got an individual win from diver Tanner Popella.
Greater Latrobe hosts Franklin Regional at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Big rebounding night lifts Lady Bearcats
Behind a balanced offensive attack and a staggering performance on the glass, the St. Vincent College women’s basketball team on Thursday claimed an 80-71 win over Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Geneva College in the Robert S. Carey Student Center.
Four players scored in double-figures for SVC (3-7, 2-4 PAC), while the Bearcats out-rebounded the Golden Tornadoes (6-6, 5-2) by an eye-popping 74-37 margin, to snap a four-game losing skid and earn their 11th straight victory over Geneva.
Ella Marconi shot 11-for-13 from the floor to score a game-high 23 points, while adding 12 rebounds and two blocked shots. Taylor Geer was a second Bearcat to post a double-double, with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Emily Cavacini added 11 points and Emily Thompson a career-high 11.
Mosten scored seven points for SVC and grabbed four of her team’s 11 steals, while Thompson dished a team-best four assists. In all, nine different Saint Vincent players found the scoresheet.
Geneva was led by Emily Bucheit, who scored 20 points on the strength of a 6-for-13 mark from behind the arc. Isabella Roth and Mia San Nicolas each added 19 points. For the game, 13 of Geneva’s 24 made field goals came from behind the arc, while 40 of their 71 field goal attempts were from distance.
The Bearcats’ 74 rebounds were the second-most recorded by a Presidents’ Athletic Conference team this season, and are the most by a St. Vincent team since joining the PAC in 2007.
Geneva took a 39-37 lead after a pair of early threes in the third, but the Bearcats were finally able to gain some separation, using a long 17-4 run over the next six minutes to open up a 54-48 advantage heading into the final minute of the quarter. The Bearcats received baskets from five different players over the lengthy spurt, with Marconi scoring seven points in the 6-minute span. The quarter would then end in the same fashion as it began, with Geneva connecting on a pair of three-pointers to close SVC’s lead to 56-49 heading into the final 10 minutes.
Thanks to three more trifectas, Geneva controlled the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, eventually tying the game at 63-all with 4:54 left to play. SVC wasted little time in answering back, with Diana Mosten connecting from long range just 20 seconds later to allow the Bearcats to reclaim a 66-63 lead.
SVC continues conference play at 5 p.m. Saturday when it visits Chatham.
SVC men fall to Geneva, 85-69
Visiting Geneva College used a blistering long-range shooting attack Thursday to defeat St. Vincent 85-69 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup in the Robert S. Carey Student Center.
Four players scored in double-figures for the Bearcats (2-10), but the balanced scoring effort wasn’t enough to overcome a blistering offensive performance by the Golden Tornadoes (6-6), who shot 54 percent from the field and connected on 17 three-pointers.
Jayven Millien battled through foul trouble to score 15 points in just 16 minutes of play to lead the Bearcats offensively, while Nelson Etuk and Osyon Jones each added 11 points, and Arguel Drotleff 10, by way of a 3-for-5 performance from behind the arc.
The Golden Tornadoes connected on six 3-pointers in the opening five minutes of play to open up an 18-11 lead. Their seventh three of the night, with 12:54 left in the half, opened up a 10-point lead, 23-13, but SVC would cut into the gap, with a driving layup from Etuk trimming the deficit to 28-21 at the midpoint of the half. Geneva would regroup to own play over the closing stages of the half. In the final nine minutes, the Golden Tornadoes out-scored the Bearcats 27-8.
Over the first 20 minutes of play, Geneva shot 61 percent from the field, including a 14-for-20 mark from long range. Lyle Tipton led Geneva with 26 points, going 6-for-8 from behind the arc, while Matt Veynovich added 23 points, with seven three-pointers.
St. Vincent visits Chatham at 7 p.m. Saturday in conference play.
