Rec Baseball
Latrobe Little League
Rockies 4, Pirates 2. Leading hitters — Nico Dominick, Luke Ament (two singles), Tommy Snyder, Austin Slezak, Nolan Dominick, Mayson Perla, Josh Yockey (single), Rockies; Noah Skoloda (two singles), Fletcher Wnek, Vinny Calabrace, Max Kurek, Mason Mastowski (single), Pirates; WP — Slezak (SO-8, W-2), Snyder (SO-2, W-0), LP — Calabrace (SO-8, W-2), Kurek (SO-1, W-1), Rockies 9-9, Pirates 15-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.