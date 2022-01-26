GL hosts section wrestling tourney tonight
Greater Latrobe will host tonight’s Class 3A, Section 2 wrestling tournament starting at 6 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
The Wildcats will take on Thomas Jefferson at 6 p.m., while Connellsville Area and Norwin will wrestle on another mat at the same time.
The winners of the opening dual matches will battle for the section title at 7:30 p.m. The losers of the opening matches will wrestle for third and fourth place, respectively.
This week’s section tournaments are part of the WPIAL team finals scheduled for Feb. 5, which will be hosted by Chartiers-Houston (Class 2A) Peters Township (Class 3A).
GL swimmers swept
The Greater Latrobe swimming and diving team were swept by Franklin Regional in a non-section meet on Tuesday, as the girls fell 97-87 and the boys dropped a 95-86 decision.
First-place winners for GL included: Lauren Bell in the 100 butterfly and backstroke, Dannika Mucino in the 100 freestyle and Hannah Polosky, who earned a WPIAL qualifying score in the diving event. On the boys’ side, the Wildcats’ only win came from Liam Mucino in the 500 free.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Friday and Saturday at the WCCA Championships at Derry Area.
DA, GL crown junior high wrestling champs
Derry Area crowned a pair of champions at the recent Westmoreland County Junior High tournament.
Mason Horwat (130 pounds) and Anthony Mucci (87) claimed titles for the Trojans, with Horwat pinning Franklin Regional’s Jude Gentile in the finals and Mucci earned a 10-3 decision over Hempfield Area’s Nate Caracciolo.
Greater Latrobe’s lone champion was Hunter Snyder, who logged a 6-2 decision over Derry Area’s Brady Brown at 145 pounds.
The Wildcats’ Chase McIntyre also reached the finals at 155.
Franklin Regional earned the team title with 188 points, just behind Kiski Area at 184.
