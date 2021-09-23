Lady Trojans suffer tennis setbackThe Derry Area girls’ tennis team suffered a 4-1 setback against Greensburg Central Catholic during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 1 match played Wednesday at the Greensburg Racquet Club.
The tandem of Amelia Sobota and Paige King scored the lone win for the Lady Trojans at second doubles. The pair lost the first contest, 3-6, but rallied for a 6-3, 6-1 victory and King’s first-ever varsity win.
GCC’s Adelaide Kreutel beat Danielle Dominick, 6-2, 6-0 at first singles, while Gabriella Pediconi defeated Elizabeth Kott, 6-2, 6-1, at second singles. Sasha Huffman completed the singles sweep for GCC with a win against Emily Main. Emma Riley and Juliette Steffensen also scored a win for GCC at first doubles with a sweep of Kelly Burd and Aubrey Duffy.
Derry Area will host Southmoreland, 3:30 p.m. Monday in a section match.
———
GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC 4,
DERRY AREA 1
SINGLES – Adelaide Kreutel (GCC) d. Danielle Dominick, 6-2, 6-0; Gabriella Pediconi (GCC) d. Elizabeth Kott, 6-2, 6-1; Sasha Huffman (GCC) d. Emily Main, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES – Emma Riley-Juliette Steffensen (GCC) d. Kelly Burd-Aubrey Duffy, 6-0, 6-0; Amelia Sobota-Paige King (Derry Area) d. Skye Guzik-Krista McWilliams, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Little ‘Cats XC in actionGreater Latrobe’s junior high cross-country team faced host Kiski Area and Norwin.
On the girls’ end, the Little Lady Wildcats lost to Kiski Area, 15-49, and they were swept by Norwin, 15-50. The Kiski Area boys did not have enough runners to round out a squad, and the Greater Latrobe boys fell to Norwin, 19-44.
Charlie Heese led the Greater Latrobe boys with a third-place finish, while Colton Goodlin placed 11th and Quinn Matro was one spot back in 12th. Colin Ecker took 23rd, Mick Mlay placed 25th, Josh Sterrett captured 28th and Korbyn Baum took 29th out of 29 male finishers.
Mimi Fridg finished 19th to lead the Little Lady Wildcats. Holly Crosco placed 28th, while Anna Kozuch followed in 29th and Samantha Yothers took 30th. Olivia Rasefske captured 32nd, Cecelia Morris claimed 33rd, Keegan Shirley took 35th and Gia Petrazio in 36th out of 36 female finishers.
Greater Latrobe is back in action for its final regular-season meet at home against Greensburg Central Catholic and Greensburg Salem.
