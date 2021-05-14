GL football sign-ups
Greater Latrobe football sign-ups for students entering grades 7-12 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the senior high school cafeteria.
Head varsity football coach Jason Marucco is set to relay important information regarding the upcoming football season.
Anyone with any questions can contact the football boosters association at latrobefootball@gmail.com.
Little ‘Cats remain undefeatedThe Greater Latrobe junior high baseball team maintained its perfect record with a 7-5 section win against Kiski Area on Thursday at Project 70 Field.
The visiting Little Wildcats (9-0, 5-0) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on a couple of Kiski Area errors and a two-out single by Anthony Scarton. Greater Latrobe increased its lead to 6-0 courtesy of singles and runs scored by Mason Leonard, Brady Rumon, Eli Boring and Ryan Baughman. The Little Wildcats tacked on one more before Kiski Area mounted a comeback, scoring two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to make it 7-5. But Greater Latrobe hung on for the two-run win despite Kiski Area putting the potential tying runs on base in the seventh.
Boring led Greater Latrobe’s eight-hit attack with two singles while Cooper Basciano and Jack Dixon added hits.
Scarton improved to 3-0 with the mound win. He had three strikeouts and one walk. Vinny Gaskey (one strikeout, five walks) and Jack Jeffery (three strikeouts, two walks) also contributed on the hill.
Kiski Area’s Dom Fabrizi took the loss with two strikeouts and a walk.
Greater Latrobe visits Hempfield Area, 3:30 p.m. Monday.
GL junior high track splitsGreater Latrobe split a recent junior high track and field meet against Penn-Trafford.
The Lady Wildcats posted a 69-50 win, while the boys fell, 83-40.
Mia Klasnic won three events, capturing the 100, long jump and high jump. Brylee Bodnar topped the 100 hurdles and triple jump.
Robin Reilly prevailed in the 200 while Emerson Skatell won the 1600.
Reilly, Klasnic, Jaycee Bodnar and Brylee Bodnar teamed to win the 400 relay, while Maria Thunberg, Kyleigh Krisfalusi, Sarah LeVan and Skatell captured the 3200 relay.
On the boys’ side, Adam Piper placed first in the 400, while Alex Tatsch captured the long jump. The team of Austin Laidacker, Ramone Williams, Tatsch and Tim Myers won the 400 relay.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to compete during the Westmoreland Area Athletic Directors Association (WAADA) Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
Roundball Classic continuesThe annual Roundball Classic continues this weekend at Geneva College’s Metheny Fieldhouse in Beaver Falls.
Four local basketball players were among the more than 170 players selected to play in the annual all-star game: Greater Latrobe’s Ryan Sickenberger and Frank Newill, along with Derry Area’s Ryan Bushey and Sam Jones.
Two games took place on Thursday, and two more are slated for Friday. Four games are scheduled for Saturday.
Jones (Class 4A Silver) competed last night, while Bushey (Class 4A Gold) plays Saturday at 5 p.m. Newill (Class 5A Silver) is scheduled to play 8:30 p.m. Friday, while Sickenberger competes (Class 5A Gold) 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Roundball Classic was cancelled last year because of the outset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.