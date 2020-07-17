Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Red Sox 20, Yankees 5. Leading hitters — Joseph Razza (two doubles, single), Leland Wiedeburg, J.R. Smail, Aiden Upole (two singles), Evan Springob, Mason Hrubes, Davin Barger (single), Red Sox; Josh Jording, Cash Achhammer (triple), Killian Cravener (double), Cam Ferri (two singles), Yankees; WP — Barger (SO-8, W-4), Smail (SO-0, W-1), LP — Owen Waleski (SO-2, W-5), Cravener (SO-3, W-2); Red Sox 6-5, Yankees 1-10.
Rockies 10, Tigers 9. Leading hitters — Kalvin Clayton (triple, double), Luke Bulebosh (triple, single), Tommy Snyder (double), Wyatt Niederhiser (two singles), Dean Giglio (single), Rockies; Brady McIlnay (two doubles), Jeremy Lazarchik (double, single), Evan Ulewicz, Max Douglas (double), Max Kurek (two singles), Brian McIlnay (single), Tigers; WP — Bulebosh (SO-2, W-1), Snyder (SO-6, W-2), Austin Slezak (SO-5, W-1), Donovan Carroll (SO-1, W-0), LP — Ulewicz (SO-2, W-3), Lazarchik (SO-8, W-2), Kurek (SO-0, W-0); Rockies 8-4, Tigers 1-10.
