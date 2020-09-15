Burrell shuts out DA in boys soccerBurrell defeated Derry Area, 9-0, during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 game played on Monday.
Burrell scored six goals in the first half and added three more in the second for the victory.
Derry Area fell to 0-1 overall and 0-1 in section play. Derry Area will visit Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m. Wednesday during a section game at Weller Field.
Little ‘Cats blank ConnellsvilleJohn Massaro and Ian DeCerb led the Greater Latrobe junior high boys soccer team to a 6-0 victory against Connellsville Area on Monday.
The Little Wildcats set the tone early, dominating time of possession and limiting scoring opportunities, while generating plenty of their own.
Strong goalkeeper play kept Greater Latrobe off the board for the first 28 minutes of the game, but the ‘Cats eventually broke through. Reece DiCasolo got behind the Little Falcons’ defense and played a ball to the middle, where Massaro pushed a shot into the corner of the net for the lone goal of the half.
DeCerb netted the second and third Greater Latrobe goals of the day, first putting home a rebound off a Cam Mikulsky shot, before hitting a well-placed shot from about 18 yards away. Mikulsky added one of his own when he attacked from the right side and hammered home a rebound.
Massaro scored his second goal, this one unassisted to make it a 5-0 game before Brady Kring rounded out the scoring on an assist from Roman Agostoni.
Charlie Mohler, Jake Limani, Brock Polinsky and Kring kept Connellsville Area without an official shot on goal. DiCasolo and Mitch Horner split time in goal.
Little Lady ‘Cats shut out ConnellsvilleGreater Latrobe’s junior high girls’ soccer team posted a 2-0 shutout against Connellsville Area on Monday.
Robin Reilly scored both Greater Latrobe goals, and Maddie Munshinski registered the shutout. Ava Yurko and Lauren Bell helped with the shutout and led the Little Lady Wildcats’ defensive line.
Greater Latrobe is back in action 4 p.m. Wednesday against Kiski Area at Latrobe Rotary Community Park.
DA schedule changesThere were several Derry Area schedule changes listed on Monday.
There was a time change for the Derry Area boys varsity game against Ligonier Valley. The Rams will host Derry Area, 5 p.m. Wednesday at Weller Field. The game was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
The Derry Area boys’ golf team had a match changed, as well. The Trojans will face Southmoreland, 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Latrobe Elks Golf Course. The match was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at Latrobe Elks.
Additionally, there was a time change for an upcoming Derry Area girls’ volleyball match. The Lady Trojans will visit Steel Valley, 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The match was originally scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
