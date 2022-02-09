Derry Area swimmers split exhibition meet
The Derry Area girls’ swimming team placed first in 10 events Tuesday to propel past Deer Lakes, 103-49, in an exhibition contest. In the boys’ event, the Trojans placed first in two swimming events in a 60-50 loss.
Chole Buhite placed first for the Trojans in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly, while Regan Repak finished in first place in the 200-yard IM and 200-yard breaststroke.
In the 200-yard backstroke, Derry Area’s Keely Siko took first with a time of 1:11, while teammate Makenzie Eades won the 50-yard freestyle in 27.65. The Trojans’ Kaelyn Washburn won the 100-yard freestyle in time of 1:07.17.
The team competition, Derry scored three first-place finishes. In the 200-yard medley relay, the team consisting of Repak, Buhite, Siko and Eades with a time of 2:05. Mikah Horwat, Buhite, Washburn and Eades took first in 200-yard freestyle relay finishing in 1:53. Horwat, Siko and Repak, with time of 4:23 won the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The Trojans’ Gavin Bates took first in the 500-yard freestyle with time of 6:51, while Avery Haake swam to first place in the 100-yard freestyle in time of 59.76
DA junior wrestlers finish perfect season
The Derry Area junior high wrestling team finished the dual meet season 8-0 with three wins at home on Monday, defeating Greensburg Salem (56-6) Ligonier Valley (30-18) and United (31-18).
The Trojans had five wrestlers log 3-0 records — Liam Mcklveen, Anthony Mucci, Jeremiah Gess, Mason Horwat and Brady Brown.
Chris Kubistek went 2-0, while Hayden Hood and Adam Chesla each finished 2-1. Ricky Daniels, Devon Ohler and Aiden Frank also earned wins for the Trojans.
