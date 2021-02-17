GL freshmen beat ArmstrongThe Greater Latrobe freshman basketball team scored a 59-20 victory against Armstrong.
All 12 Greater Latrobe players scored and the GL freshmen limited Armstrong to just two points in the first and fourth quarters. John Wetzel and Jack Drnjevich led the charge for Greater Latrobe with 12 points apiece, while Ben Stratton followed with nine points.
Greater Latrobe (5-3) led 32-9 at halftime and 52-18 through three quarters.
Area schedule changesThe Derry Area boys basketball team scheduled a make-up game for next week.
The Trojans are scheduled to visit Keystone Oaks for a section game, 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. The game was previously scheduled for Feb. 16, but it was wiped out because of inclement weather.
Additionally, the Greater Latrobe girls basketball team re-scheduled an exhibition game against Southmoreland. The Lady Wildcats are set to host Southmoreland, 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Also, the Derry Area swimming and diving team will hold a meet, 6 p.m. Friday at home against Laurel Highlands. That meet was previously scheduled for Feb. 9.
Derry Area’s middle school wrestling team is also scheduled to host Blairsville, 4 p.m. Friday in a match that was previously set for Feb. 15.
